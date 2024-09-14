William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,879,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,896,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.10% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

