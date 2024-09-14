William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $371.25 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Intuit worth $371,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $655.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $636.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

