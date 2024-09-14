William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $662,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $496.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

