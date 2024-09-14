Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 1.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

