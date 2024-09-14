Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.83.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

