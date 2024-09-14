Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

