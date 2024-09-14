Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

