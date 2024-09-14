Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $832.88. The stock has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

