Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.84. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.