Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,172 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $417.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

