Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,699 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,154,000 after buying an additional 448,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,095,000 after acquiring an additional 65,021 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.12.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,786.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
