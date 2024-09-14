Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.01. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$43.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.