Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WIA opened at $8.32 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.