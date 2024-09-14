Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

Western Acquisition Ventures stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

