Westaim (CVE:WED) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and traded as low as C$3.91. Westaim shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 71,857 shares.

Westaim Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Westaim had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 61.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093772 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

