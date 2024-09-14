WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,371 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
