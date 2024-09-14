WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.