Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

