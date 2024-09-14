Wells Fargo & Company Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $51.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

