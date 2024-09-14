Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target to $10.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 245,458 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.