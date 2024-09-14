Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $17.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elme Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

