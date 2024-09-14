Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target to $17.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.