Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

