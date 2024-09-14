Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 29,668 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

