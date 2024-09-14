Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 11,885 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $120,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.28 and its 200-day moving average is $356.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

