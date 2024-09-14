Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

