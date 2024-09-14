Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

