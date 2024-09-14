Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $25.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.65.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.