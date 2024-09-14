Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,287,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.