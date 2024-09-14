Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $266,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

