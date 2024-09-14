Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 52,979 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $42,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

