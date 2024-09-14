Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 6.3%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.70 and last traded at $55.33. 355,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 768,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

