W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $63.33 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

