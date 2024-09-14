Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 120,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vsee Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEE remained flat at $1.60 during trading on Friday. 77,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. Vsee Health has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Vsee Health Company Profile

Telemedicine shouldn’t be another EMR nightmare, and doctors don’t need more apps they won’t use. That’s why we’ve made it easy for anyone to create a unified telehealth experience that’s as simple and accessible as shopping online. Telehealth improves care outcomes, lowers costs, increases access, and alleviates clinician shortages.

