Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $46,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

VNT opened at $33.14 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

