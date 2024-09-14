Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Insider Riva Bakal Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) insider Riva Bakal sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $12,493.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,500.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Riva Bakal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Riva Bakal sold 1,717 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $9,031.42.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

