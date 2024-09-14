Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.08

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €110.08 ($120.97) and traded as high as €110.90 ($121.87). Vinci shares last traded at €109.90 ($120.77), with a volume of 915,239 shares traded.
Vinci Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is €105.79 and its 200 day moving average is €110.03.
Vinci Company Profile
Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.
