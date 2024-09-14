Vima LLC Purchases 52 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vima LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $414.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $416.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

