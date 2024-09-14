Vima LLC Purchases 431 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vima LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 375,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,928,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.3 %

SJM opened at $120.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

