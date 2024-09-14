Vima LLC Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vima LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 1.2% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vima LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 307,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

