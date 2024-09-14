Vima LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vima LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 281,866.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 109,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TLT stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.