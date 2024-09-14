Vima LLC Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vima LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vima LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

