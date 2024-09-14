Vima LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Vima LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

