Vima LLC Buys 7,923 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Vima LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vima LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.16 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

