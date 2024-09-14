Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAV. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $72,768.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,604.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,027 shares of company stock worth $383,151. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

