Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Netflix Stock Performance
Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.