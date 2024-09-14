Vest Financial LLC Has $417,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $42.50 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

