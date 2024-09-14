Vest Financial LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

