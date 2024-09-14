Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,578.23

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $14,578.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,996.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00547766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00109898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00282056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00081016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,262,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

