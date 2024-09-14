Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15,853.12 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $15,853.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,905.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.64 or 0.00551932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00110580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00282326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00080719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,260,297 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

