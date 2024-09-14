VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in VersaBank during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in VersaBank during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VersaBank by 44.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 52.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 4.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 47,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

